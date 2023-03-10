Philanthropists Gary and Amy Green organize first 100 Billion Meals benefit in Aspen

The Green family is hosting the first 100 Billion Meals "Fire and Ice Benefit" in Aspen.

New Aspen residents Gary and Amy Green are wasting no time getting involved in their new community and beyond.

Next week, the Greens are hosting the “Fire and Ice” fundraiser to support the 100 Billion Meals Challenge & The Future of Food initiatives — an event that Amy said she organized in about a month.

The 100 Billion Meals Challenge launched at the 2022 Forbes Giving Pledge Dinner and Philanthropy Summit with self-help guru Tony Robbins to fund and help organizations across the globe by partnering with those most proven to be effective in combating global hunger.

“I realized that there was a huge need to jump in and be a part of this commitment to deliver one billion meals to families struggling with hunger in the United States,” Amy said.

The Greens are involved with philanthropic efforts that address climate change and food insecurity issues.

Recently moving their family from New York to Aspen full time, the Greens have been awarded and honored for their philanthropic work with organizations over the years, including the African Community & Conservation Foundation, the Tusk Trust, and, most recently, the 100 Billion Meals Challenge & The Future of Food.





These three charities all support the climate, the ability to produce fertilizer, and support agricultural efforts in Africa and other emerging nations with the goal of feeding the world and ending world hunger.

Amy, a FOX Sports TV reporter for 20 years, met Gary when he bought his first Minor League baseball team, the Omaha Storm Chasers, from Warren Buffet in 2012.

Gary is a descendant of American real-estate developer Stephen L. Green, has owned 85% of the commercial real-estate market in New York, and has an extensive philanthropic background, having supported various charities around the world.

As a mother of two young children, Amy said she thinks about the future of her daughters Giada Viola, 2, and Gemma Jade, 3 months, and the world she’ll leave to them.

When looking at the climate crisis, worsening statistics, and reports of irreversible damage, as a mother to two young children, she can’t help but think of her daughters, she said, and wants her girls to grow up in a world that understands how important it is to give back.

“I just don’t understand why anyone must go without a meal. I just don’t understand it,” Amy said. “I do understand that there’s politics, and sometimes we can’t get the food where we need it to go, but there’s so much waste, and we could do so much with that. People sometimes don’t realize how many people are starving out there.”

Aside from the natural beauty and healthy lifestyle that she wanted to provide her children by moving to Aspen, she also noticed a sense of philanthropy and social responsibility in the community here.

The Greens recently relocated to Aspen from New York after falling in love with the natural beauty and community here.

She emphasized that some of the proceeds of the event will go to supporting local efforts to combat food insecurity in the Roaring Fork Valley.

The inaugural “Fire and Ice” benefit gala will be held at the ASPENX Mountain Club on March 17, and bring together celebrities, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists in support of the organization’s mission to fight against the world hunger crisis.

The event, which can only accommodate 200 guests, will feature a red carpet, cocktails, curated food delights, a silent auction, reception, and a live auction.

There also will be live entertainment with special guest performances, including Grammy-award winning rapper Darryl McDaniels from hip hop legacy group Run-DMC, DJCharlie Chan, and stand-up comedian/social media sensation Josh Nasar.

UNICEF will match each $1 awarded to the 100 Billion Meals Challenge throughout the evening.

“My message would be to dig deep in your heart and remember just how very lucky you are every day,” said Amy. “And if you could just give a very little of your time or your abundance towards this cause, it would make a huge difference and so many lives.”