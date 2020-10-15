The decision to print any submission is completely at the discretion of the Aspen Times editor. Letters must include the author’s name, hometown, affiliation (if any) and phone number (for verification of authorship only). Form letters and letters considered libelous, obscene or in bad taste will not be printed. All letters must cite sources as needed. Anonymous letters will not be printed. The Aspen Times reserves the right to edit all letters. Because of space constraints, please limit your letters to 300 words. Letters containing long lists of names will not be printed.

Submit Letter to the Editor >>