Cops: Aspen man arrested after attacking woman

Aspen police arrested a 52-year-old local man early Friday morning and charged him with felony assault for allegedly attacking a female friend, according to court documents.

Asked by an officer if he assaulted the woman, Miles Angelo said, “I did. So that’s it?” according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

In addition to assault, Angelo was charged with misdemeanor harassment and domestic violence.

The female victim told police that Angelo and a friend blocked her from coming with them to a downtown nightclub Thursday night.

“Angelo told her she wasn’t pretty enough to go inside,” the affidavit states.

The woman went home, though Angelo later arrived back at the apartment and began verbally berating her, according to the document. He regularly insults her, which is generally a precursor to him hitting her, so she turned on her phone’s video recorder, the affidavit states.

She told police Angelo choked her and punched her in the face and “she thought he was going to kill her,” according to the affidavit. She said Angelo has assaulted her “many times,” the affidavit states.

The video did not record pictures of the alleged assault, though sounds of a struggle can be heard as well as the woman struggling to breathe, the document states.