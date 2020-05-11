Jazz Aspen Labor Day Experience postponed to 2021

A crowd takes in an evening show at the 2019 JAS Labor Day Experience.

LYNN GOLDSMITH/special to the aspen times

With the ongoing issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with state and county guidance on large gatherings, Jazz Aspen Snowmass (JAS) will be postponing the 2020 Labor Day Experience to 2021. All artists scheduled to perform including Stevie Nicks, Eric Church, Kings of Leon and Maren Morris, have committed to the September 3-5, 2021 dates. Additional acts will be announced at a later date. Tickets will remain on-sale for the event based on the new dates.

“This was not the 30th Anniversary celebration we envisioned … but the health and safety of the JAS artists, staff & audiences dictated that we stand with our fellow arts organizations in Aspen and beyond in taking this action. We look forward to planning to celebrate our 30th Season with the same great Artists and more in 2021,” said JAS president Jim Horowitz.

JAS Labor Day Experience general admission ticket holders will have three options: 1) transferring their tickets to the 2021 event and receiving JAS30 Survive & Thrive pass; 2) turning the value of their ticket into a donation to JAS’ Mission driven programming, or 3) receiving a refund for the tickets.

All ticket buyers will receive an email this week with instructions on how to move forward.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Buyers of the early discounted “We Trust JAS” Passes purchased in November 2019 will automatically have their tickets transferred to the 2021 Experience unless they would like to donate them. Any ticketholders that choose to donate their ticket value to JAS will receive a full tax deduction.

The Labor Day postponement follows the earlier announced JAS June Experience postponement, with all June acts confirming they too would return for the 2021 dates. JAS is exploring options to keep the JAS Café Summer Series shows in place while observing all government social and safety mandates. An announcement on those performances will be made in the coming weeks. JAS also hopes to again host its JAS Academy in collaboration with Frost School of Music, an all scholarship program for gifted student artists in late July and early August.

JAS continues to offer private music lessons for students of all ages virtually through their Pays to Play program, and have instructors working virtually with classes throughout the Valley. JAS In-Schools instructors are also developing ways to conduct their summer camps digitally.

“Thank you to all the Friends of JAS who have stepped forward to help the organization move forward through this challenging time,” said Horowitz. “Stay positive and stay strong, we will make music together again”

For more information please visit jazzaspensnowmass.org or call 970-920-4996.