Aspen Ideas Festival cancels 2020 event because of coronavirus

Ideas Fest from Monday, June 25, 2018.

Ideas Fest from Monday, June 25, 2018.

The Aspen Institute announced Wednesday the cancellation of the 2020 Aspen Ideas Festival and Aspen Ideas: Health, which had been scheduled to run June 24 to July 3 in Aspen.

The announcement cited the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

“The Aspen Institute is prioritizing the health and safety of attendees, speakers, staff, and volunteers, and this decision was made with their wellbeing in mind,” the announcement stated. “While organizers are hopeful that the current situation will have stabilized by the summer, the Institute does not want to ask participants to plan on visiting Aspen before it is considered safe to travel.”

The Institute’s programming teams are working on alternative ways to continue the programming, which last year included more than 300 speakers from around the world discussing diverse topics from healthcare to foreign policy, the arts to climate change. Produced in partnership with The Atlantic, the 2019 lineup included Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, the rapper Common and U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan. Aspen Ideas: Health last year included National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci.

“The Aspen Institute is committed to addressing and putting forward solutions to critical issues, which are now more important than ever,” the statement said.

The nonprofit, founded in Aspen and based in Washington, D.C., expects to announce plans “in the coming weeks and months” for the alternative programming.

“The Aspen Institute would also like to express its appreciation to its partners, staff, sponsors, volunteers, and attendees who support the Aspen Ideas Festival and Aspen Ideas: Health,” the statement concludes. “Organizers look forward to staying in touch during this challenging time as they make new plans for 2020 programming.”

Sessions from previous years are available online as video recordings, in the Aspen Ideas to Go Podcast and on the Ideas blog. The Aspen Times has a curated selection of those offerings online here.