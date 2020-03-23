Aspen Food & Wine Classic canceled due to coronavirus

The organizers of the Food & Wine Classic announced Monday that this year’s event is canceled because of the coronavirus.

“We made this decision out of concern for the safety of our community and the world beyond it,” Food & Wine Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis said in an announcement. “We’re also hearing from our partners and friends in the culinary, wine, and hospitality industries whose businesses and employees have been impacted in profound ways. We are exploring relief efforts to support them, and we’ll be sure to share more information with you in the coming weeks and months via F&W Pro.”

Those who purchased a ticket for the event, which had been scheduled June 19-21, can call 877-900-WINE for a full refund by May 15, or their tickets will be transferred to the Food & Wine event scheduled June 2021 in Aspen.