Stevie Nicks, Eric Church, Kings of Leon to headline Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience

Fleetwood Mac vocalist Stevie Nicks, country stars Eric Church and Maren Morris and rock hitmakers Kings of Leon will headline the 2020 Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience, organizers announced Wednesday.

The festival will run through Sept. 4 through Sept. 6 in Snowmass Town Park and comes as Jazz Aspen celebrates its 30th anniversary season. The daily schedules, along with additional acts, will be released at a later date.

Three-day Early Bird passes will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

“It’s a thrill to be able to celebrate our 30th anniversary season kick-off by announcing four great artists making their JAS debuts in 2020,” Jazz Aspen president and founder Jim Horowitz said in the announcement. “The event’s momentum coming off last year’s epic shows from Sting and John Mayer, among others, is at an all-time high.”

The festival is mulling a move from its longtime home in Snowmass Village to a new local venue after the 2020 festival.

Widely known for her work as a member of Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks embarked on a successful solo career in the 1980s. In 2019, Nicks was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Three-time Country Music Association and six-time Academy of Country Music Award winner Eric Church released his highly anticipated album “Desperate Man” atop the Billboard Country Albums chart in late 2018, earning praise as one of the year’s top albums.

Since their debut in 2003, Kings of Leon have sold over 21 million albums and over 38 million singles worldwide. They have earned seven Grammy nominations, four Grammy Award wins, three NME Awards, two Brit Awards and one Juno Award.

Singer/songwriter Maren Morris is a 10-time Grammy nominee and 20-time Country Music Award nominee. In 2016, Morris released her debut album “HERO,” and was awarded the CMA Award for New Artist of the Year and a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance for “My Church.”

Passes can be purchased at 866-JAS-TIXX (527-8499) or jazzaspensnowmass.org. JAS Labor Day tickets will no longer be available for sale at the Belly Up box office.

In addition to the 3-day general admission pass JAS will also be selling the 3-Day Deck Pass, which includes complimentary grill fare, private restrooms and a private bar with complimentary beer, wine and a daily cocktail. All sales are based on availability, with an increase in prices later this winter.

Donor (VIP) 3-day passes will also be available on Friday at jazzaspensnowmass.org or by calling 970-920-4996. Donor passes include parking options, afternoon grill fare, live cooking stations, gourmet dinner and dessert, premium open bars and a substantial tax-deduction.