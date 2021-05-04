Aspen city briefs: Feedback critical to Aspen’s child care crisis

The city of Aspen Kids First department is asking the community for feedback on child care capacity in Aspen and Pitkin County.

For years, the demand for child care has been greater than the number of available spots, especially for infants.

The public is invited to go to the Aspen Community Voice website and respond to a survey about child care needs and desires, and offer input on how to best solve the disparity between need and availability.

Kids First is asking past, present and future parents and caregivers to weigh in, as well as anyone with an interest on the topic, especially because early childhood education is critical to the health and overall economic recovery of our community, according to a city news release.

Many parents and caregivers had to change their child care routines due to COVID-19, and Kids First is eager to determine how those pandemic changes may alter future needs for child care services, according to city officials. The survey touches on where and when people would prefer child care and what type.

The survey, feedback question, background data, and more can be found at http://www.aspencommunityvoice.com/childcare-capacity .

The Aspen Recreation Center and Red Brick Recreation Center are offering free access to all facilities through Friday for area teachers in appreciation for their commitment to their profession and children.

Teachers must present an employee ID for entry. Reservations are required to use the facilities, which include the cardio room, weight room, pool and fitness classes.

Members of the public also may purchase day-passes as gifts for teachers, which are valid through the end of May.

More information and reservations at http://www.aspenrecreation.com .

The Aspen Parks and Open Space and Aspen Recreation Department have launched a newly designed website, which offers users more features and a cleaner interface, according to a city news release.

The aim was to make the website easier to navigate, faster to load and more user-friendly.

The improved website offers easier navigation to previously difficult-to-find information such as the staff directory, scholarship and financial aid information, and news and updates.

In addition, the site allows visitors to quickly navigate to find activities for themselves or for their children to participate in and register for with fewer clicks on the page.

View the new website at http://www.AspenRecreation.com .