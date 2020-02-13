Aspen Expeditions to lead Iceland trip in support of Protect Our Winters

Aspen Expeditions is joining with Protect Our Winters to provide a unique and educational trip to Iceland.

Courtesy photo

While it’s easy to donate or put a sticker on a windshield, it’s just as easy to tune out from the environmental issues facing most of the planet. That’s why Kelli Rohrig thinks it’s so important to leave one’s comfort zone and see the issues firsthand.

“For a lot of our communities, they just never see micro plastics and all of the things that are happening around us,” Rohrig said. “There are many ways for us to just opt out of having to see all that. It’s just a great way to put yourself in that environment where it’s a little more real. We don’t have to see it here if we don’t want to.”

Rohrig is one of the guides working with Aspen Expeditions for an upcoming trip to Iceland that will benefit the Colorado-based nonprofit Protect Our Winters. They are hoping to put together a group of about 10, including guides, that will travel to the North Atlantic country from March 29 to April 4 in what they are calling “the ski trip of a lifetime.”

The expedition will be based out of Isafjordur, Iceland, in the little-visited Westfjords region of the country. Unlike other parts of the island, the Westfjords region doesn’t allow for heliskiing, so this trip with Aspen Expeditions is something entirely different.

“Protect Our Winters has started a carbon offset program, so that’s another one of the catalysts. They figured this would be a good way to get word out,” Rohrig said of the reason for the trip. “We hope they just have a little more interest in what is happening in the greater snow world and maybe instigate to take some steps to make small changes around their house.”

A big piece of the trip is time spent with captain “Siggi” and Aurora Arktika Sailing, who will take visitors from fjord to fjord as they explore the ecosystem and maybe do some skiing along the way. The expedition includes the opportunity to earn an AIARE level one certificate in avalanche education.

Although, Rohrig promises there will be plenty of extra educational opportunities on top of that, thanks in large part to captain Siggi’s personal knowledge.

“We’ve worked with him before and through this whole process he’s actually converted his entire business to 100% green renewable because he was so inspired,” Rohrig said. “He’s so informative and has a lot of history on how things have changed over the years. Just firsthand knowledge.”

Cost for the trip is $3,5000 plus airfare. Go to aspenexpeditions.com to learn more and to sign up.

