Snowmass history: Do you believe in S’magic?

A man flips on a trampoline set up on the Snowmass Mall during the Snowmass Magic Festival, photographed by by Frank Martin and published in the Aspen Times on August 29, 1985.

Aspen Historical Society Aspen Times Collection/Courtesy photo

“Three award-winning magicians from the Magic Castle in Los Angeles will be featured at The Tower in Snowmass Village on Sept. 19 in a Close-up Magic Cabaret,” the Aspen Times reported Aug. 29, 1985.

“John Carney, Michael Ammar and Michael Weber will join Doc Eason, resident magician, and Don Hooker, Tower house magician. Carney has been named 1985 Close-up Magician of the Year by the Academy of Magical Arts and Sciences and was a Magical Entertainer of the year finalist in 1985 and a Category of Card magic finalist in 1984.”