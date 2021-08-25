Snowmass history: Do you believe in S’magic?
Award-winning magicians joined local entertainers in Snowmass
“Three award-winning magicians from the Magic Castle in Los Angeles will be featured at The Tower in Snowmass Village on Sept. 19 in a Close-up Magic Cabaret,” the Aspen Times reported Aug. 29, 1985.
“John Carney, Michael Ammar and Michael Weber will join Doc Eason, resident magician, and Don Hooker, Tower house magician. Carney has been named 1985 Close-up Magician of the Year by the Academy of Magical Arts and Sciences and was a Magical Entertainer of the year finalist in 1985 and a Category of Card magic finalist in 1984.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Snowmass history: Do you believe in S’magic?
“Three award-winning magicians from the Magic Castle in Los Angeles will featured at The Tower in Snowmass Village on Sept 19 in a Close-up Magic Cabaret,” the Aspen Times reported on August 29, 1985.