Snowmass History: Big Burn area purchase, 1962

A photo of a newly cut road in the Big Burn area of what would be the Snowmass Ski Area, 1965. The Cirque is visible in the distance. The photo was taken from the top of Sam's Knob.

Aspen Historical Society/courtesy photo

On Oct. 26, 1962, The Aspen Times announced a land sale for the proposed Snowmass Ski Area. “The Janss Investment Corp. of Los Angeles has taken what appears to be another major step in plans for the proposed Snowmass Ski Area on Burnt Mountain, near the divide which separates Brush and Snowmass creeks west of Aspen.”

The article continued, “According to a deed filed Sept. 20 with the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder, the California firm bought a large tract of land on Brush Creek from Evan Melton and Linnie B. Melton. Tax stamps on the document indicate that the purchase price was $260,000. The transaction included property and water rights. William Janss, head of the firm, is also a director of the Aspen Skiing Corp. The local ski company has announced plans to offer trips in snow tractors to the top of the proposed Snowmass area this winter.”