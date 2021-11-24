Snowmass history: “A wild, gusting, blasting kind of skiing”

A panoramic view from across the valley shows Snowmass Ski Area, Fanny Hill, Sam's Knob, the hotels and buildings of Snowmass Village Mall and parking lots at Snowmass-at-Aspen, taken by David Hiser in March of 1968. Capitol Peak can be seen in the distance.

Aspen Historical Society Hiser Collection/Courtesy photo

In a 1968 November issue of Ski Magazine, Morten Lund’s article “Snowmass — The First Season” offered a rave review of the new resort as a nearly singular experience in the U.S.

“I skied down Snowmass’ Big Burn with Stein (Eriksen) and Pepi Gramshammer last winter and it was like something out of the innermost desire of a jaded ski photographer to capture the ultimate perfect action sequence,” Lund wrote. “It was a wild, gusting, blasting kind of skiing, with me hanging on and trying to schuss it as fast as Stein and Pepi were swinging it, with Stein’s wife Garvine holding even, alas. I can hardly ever remember Stein skiing like this in the East. But there’s hardly anyplace — all right, let’s be fair — there’s no place like Big Burn in the East. And almost none in the West.”