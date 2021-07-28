Snowmass Club members, ownership share differing perspectives on club conditions

At least 20 members of the Snowmass Club have expressed some dissatisfaction with the current conditions and dues at the private residence club, golf course and athletic facilities via several letters to the editor submitted to The Aspen Times (one was written by a single author on behalf of 17 signatories).

Those letter-writers cite increasing membership dues, questionable conditions at some facilities and an $800 annual food and beverage spending minimum currently usable at the only open restaurant as cause for concern. Some have expressed that they are considering leaving the club.

The Snowmass Sun published one such letter July 21 and includes two more in this week’s “Village Voices” section, alongside a response from Snowmass Club co-owner and managing partner Eric Witmondt.

Only one of the two club restaurants — The Black Saddle — is currently open; the other venue, Three Peaks Bar and Grille, operated during the winter season but is currently closed “in response to the current dining demand,” Witmondt wrote in a cover letter accompanying the response. The staffing challenges faced by businesses valley-wide also have impacted the club; operating both restaurants at once “would not have been possible.”

An increase in athletic member dues from $330 per month to $415 per month was due to operating losses, rising product and staffing costs and other COVID-related expenses, Witmondt wrote. Renovations that will improve pool decks and mechanical equipment are planned in the next few years, according to Witmondt; he wrote that the pool is kept at 81 degrees.

Witmondt noted that he met with three members of the group of 17 on July 26 and wrote in his cover letter that it was a “very productive session.”

