S’mass Town Briefs: Council meeting moved; Halloween event at Anderson Ranch; Contribute to the new page 2

Anderson Ranch after school program facilitator Alison Viola, center right, helps with a rainbow robot costume in the Children’s Workshop in Snowmass on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

Spooktacular Creepy Crafts at Anderson Ranch on Wednesday

Back for its fifth year running, over 100 kids are set to bring their Halloween spirits to Anderson Ranch for the Spooktacular Creepy Crafts event Wednesday.

After decorating their own mummy-themed bags, participating kids of all ages will visit the various artist studios and workshops on the ranch campus to trick-or-treat before putting their Halloween garb to the test for the second annual costume contest.

“It’s been a big hit every year, we love having all of the kids on campus,” said Hailey Walsh, director of special events for Anderson Ranch.

Walsh said the ranch started the creepy crafts event to remind locals that the art campus is always open, even in the offseason, and to host a free, fun activity to encourage kids’ creativity.

And over the month leading up to Spooktacular Creepy Crafts, the kids part of Anderson Ranch’s after school art program have been working on creating their own costumes for the Halloween event and contest.

The Spooktacular Creepy Crafts event will take place at the Schermer Meeting Hall from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Halloween costume contest is set to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Council meeting Monday to be held in town hall, not fire station

The regular Town Council meeting Monday will be held as usual in the Town Hall council chambers, not at the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority station on Owl Creek Road as previously announced.

On Monday, Town Council is set to hold the first public hearing on the proposed Snowmass Center redevelopment project; start its first reading of the ordinance approving the Coffey Place housing project financing; act as the General Improvement District Board on the 2020 budget for the special Base Village tax district; and to continue town 2020 budget discussions and potentially vote on its approval, according to the draft agenda released Oct. 18.

Snowmass Sun looking for local input on new Page 2 format

On Nov. 6, Page 2 of the Snowmass Sun is going to look a lot different.

Instead of town briefs and a calendar of events, the second page of the weekly newspaper will soon be dedicated to locals and their thoughts.

Titled “Village Voices,” the new community-driven page is set to have fresh, rotating content each Wednesday. The goal is to create a space where locals can get their questions answered, share their thoughts and get to know their neighbors in a way that only makes the Snowmass community stronger.

Page 2 will be on a four-week rotation starting in November. The first week of each month, “Village Voices” will answer questions related to town government, events, business or other happenings locals submit to the Sun. The second week, readers will get to know local business owners and workers with the revamp of the former “Meet Your Merchant” section.

The third week of the month, page 2 will ask readers to weigh in on a relevant local issue or topic through a two-minute-or-less Survey Monkey poll available on the Sun’s website and Facebook page. The fourth week will include a Q&A with a lucky village local. If there is a fifth week of the month, a Sun staff member will contribute a community-centric column or story.

The Snowmass Sun is excited for the new Page 2, but can’t make it possible without community participation. That means we need your help!

Please submit the questions you want answered, along with local business owners, workers or residents of any age you want to see featured to mvincent@aspentimes.com.

Submissions for every weekly prompt will be accepted on a rolling basis. However, the Sun will need the first round of questions for the page two debut by the Wednesday. Submission reminders will be published in every “Village Voices” and on the Snowmass Sun Facebook page.

This new Page 2 is meant for YOU! If you have ideas for the page or wish to see it differently, please email along those thoughts, too.