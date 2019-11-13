S’mass History: Snowmass Ski Area changes, 1970

One aerial photograph of Aspen and the surrounding area, showing the four ski areas taken Nov. 16, 1970, from D.R.C. Brown, Jr's plane.

In a start-of-season skiing company update in the Nov. 12, 1970, The Aspen Times, the newest accomplishments for the Snowmass Ski Area were reported.

“The T-bar lift removed from Tiehack a year ago that was scheduled to go above the Big Burn at Snowmass-at-Aspen was canceled because of construction difficulties. General Manager Tom Richardson explained that the Forest (sic) Service had insisted on installation by helicopter to protect the slpine tundra in the area and the projected cost of such installation was five or six times more than ordinary costs.

“Several new trails in the lift No. 6 and No. 7 area were cut this summer at Snowmas,” the article continued. “One down the No. 7 lift line is often a 30% grade, according to Richardson. New trails paralleling Max Park and a series of snow bridges connecting the No. 6 and No. 7 area were also added and will make access to the area easier. Children under 12 will be allowed to ski on No. 6 and No. 7 free this year.”