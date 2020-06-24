Part-time residents head fundraising campaign for Snowmass restaurants

Elizabeth Hunsaker, left, and her son Kevin Hunsaker enjoy a meal on the patio of Taster’s Pizza in Snowmass Village on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Kelsey Brunner/Snowmass Sun)

SAVE SNOWMASS VILLAGE RESTAURANTS The “Save Snowmass Village Restaurants” fundraising campaign is being organized by the Part-Time Resident Advisory Board in partnership with the Snowmass Village Community Foundation. The community foundation nonprofit is accepting tax-deductible donations and 100% of the proceeds will be equally distributed among 20 local restaurants. Donations can be made through the campaign’s Go Fund Me website, charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/save-snowmass-village-restaurants, or by mailing a check to: Snowmass Village Community Foundation PO Box 5035 Snowmass Village, Colorado 81615

Snowmass Village restaurants are set to get an extra boost this summer amid the COVID-19 crisis through a new fundraising campaign.

Organized by the Part-Time Resident Advisory Board (PTRAB) — a seven-person board appointed by Town Council to facilitate communication and education among second homeowners, as well as with council and town staff — the “Save Snowmass Village Restaurants” campaign aims to support locally owned restaurants and eateries in paying rent, keeping employees and knowing community residents have their backs.

“We heard about the financial struggles in town and wanted to find a way to show our appreciation for local restaurants and to help them out,” said Gene Burrus, PTRAB chair. “We want to give a pat on the back to restaurants, offer some encouragement through emotional and financial support.”

According to Burrus, the PTRAB started brainstorming ways it could help contribute to jumpstarting the village economy about a month and a half ago, talking with town officials to ensure it didn’t duplicate its support.

Burrus explained that the board chose to start a fundraiser that supports locally run, non-resort or private club Snowmass restaurants specifically in an effort to focus in on one village business sector and make more of an impact.

“Restaurants around the county have been hard hit, especially in Snowmass because of its seasonality,” Burrus said. “This is an opportunity for anyone who is able to give back.”

For Mayor Markey Butler, the PTRAB-led fundraiser is a testament to the respect and regard part-time homeowners have for the village community and is excited to see them head this effort.

“The minute Gene and I first started talking about this the first thing that came to my mind is, ‘My goodness, I can’t believe the part-time homeowners are willing to take this on,’” Butler said.

“It speaks volumes about how each and every part-time homeowner values being a part of the Snowmass community and is willing to give back so that it can continue to survive.”

But the fundraising campaign isn’t just geared toward part-time residents. The PTRAB is reaching out to all Snowmass homeowners in a whole community effort raise funds for local restaurants, Burrus said.

The “Save Snowmass Village Restaurants” campaign is the third economic stimulus support rolled out over the past few weeks to help jump start village businesses as they begin to reopen amid the pandemic.

The first, a $20 voucher program for Snowmass area residents headed by the Romero Group to help its tenants pay rent, was rolled out the week of June 7. Town Council approved the second, a $25 voucher program for Aspen and Snowmass area residents and “Love a Local” shop local campaign headed by the town, on June 15.

And now the PTRAB is asking all residents who are able, part-time and full-time, to put their dollars toward making even more of an economic impact for Snowmass restaurants, Burrus said.

As of June 23, the “Save Snowmass Village Restaurants” campaign had raised $15,000 of its $150,000 goal from 25 people over its first six days.

Burrus said the PTRAB plans to equally distribute all funds raised to village restaurants around the end of July, and the fact that so much money has been raised in such a short amount of time is a good sign.

“It’s very encouraging to have already received this kind of money,” Burrus said. “Hopefully we’re able to make a difference and inspire or help restaurants understand that people care, even though they might not be able to be there to show it in person.”

