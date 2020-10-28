Guest editorial: Gray Warr for Snowmass Town Council

2020 Snowmass Town Council candidate Gray Warr.

Gray Warr/courtesy photo

Thank you for allowing us to write a guest column. My name is Gray Warr, I am 40 years old and I work year-round in the town of Snowmass Village. I am a Snowmass Ski School adult alpine coordinator in the winter and work summer camp and guest services for the town in the summer. Last week we had the Squirm Night/Candidate Forum in Snowmass, which can be found on Grassroots TV (www.grassrootstv.org) or via The Aspen Times Facebook page. That said, I’d like to take this opportunity for you to get to know me a little better.

I was born and raised in Columbia, South Carolina, where I learned the value of southern hospitality. I graduated from the University of South Carolina with a B.A. in Business Administration and a minor in Hotel, Restaurant, Tourism. I always wanted to live and work in paradise instead of vacationing there. After graduating, I followed my dreams and moved out West as fast as I could, where I fell in love with the mountains, my wife and the ski industry.

I’ve worked in the ski industry for 19 seasons and in emergency management for 11 years; first with South Carolina Emergency Management Division for three years, then with FEMA for nine years. I’ve held jobs in Argentina, Australia and London. I’m very handy and like working on our home and vehicles. I do all repairs and maintenance myself. I believe if you take care of something it will take care of you. I like cold beer, football, singing karaoke, cooking, spending time with friends and family, dogs, sailing, sweet tea, southern cooking, the outdoors, and skiing and snowboarding. I’m charismatic, open-minded, easy going, accessible and approachable. I love jokes and I never take myself too seriously.

Having recently become a father, I am excited to take part in the shaping of the community around us. If you see me walking our adorable brown Shih Tzu, Lucy Potato, or see me riding my old red motorcycle Leroy, please allow me to take time to get to know you.

Thank you for your consideration,

Gray Warr

Editor’s Note: The Snowmass Sun offered each Snowmass Mayor and Town Council candidate the opportunity to write a 600-word guest editorial piece before the Nov. 3 election.