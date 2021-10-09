Obituary: Yuri Kashima Merriman
August 3, 1932 – September 15, 2021
Yuri Kashima Merriman passed away at Aspen Valley Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Beppu, Oita, Japan. She married Herbert Lindy Merriman (US Army, d.1987), came to the United States in 1954 and became a US Citizen shortly after. She is survived by her daughter Elaine Gerson, son-in law Dr. Gordon Gerson and two grandchildren Kaitlin Gerson (Brian Laustsen) and Kelcie Gerson, along with a few nieces and nephews living in Japan. She resided at Whitcomb Terrace for the past several years and would frequently be seen on the RFTA bus visiting former residents who had moved to Heritage Park. She appreciated the staff at Whitcomb Terrace for all that they did to assist her. She truly loved children and will be fondly remembered cheering many of them on at swim meets as she travelled the state and country with the Aspen Swim Club. Per her wishes no memorial will be held.
