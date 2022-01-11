Obituary: Tom Hill

Tom Hill

Provided Photo

May 19, 1945 – January 3, 2022

Tom Hill, AKA…”The Bomber,” passed away peacefully at home on January 3rd with his wife, Karen, by his side. Tom was born in San Diego, CA to Myron T. Hill and Evelyn Vickery.

Tom’s life was filled with many “great loves.” He was known within his community for his integrity, character, great sense of humor and always enjoying a good laugh. Tom spent most of his childhood growing up in Dayton, Ohio, where he began his love for basketball, and later sported the “lucky number 14” while playing on his high school team. During his free time, he enjoyed spending good times with friends and his younger brother Danny.

Through his success as a high school player, Tom received a scholarship to play college ball for Ohio Wesleyan. At Ohio Wesleyan University, Tom pledged Sigma Chi, and became president of his fraternity his senior year. It was also at Ohio Wesleyan that Tom met his next great love, and one that would remain for the duration of his life, Karen Bird. Tom noticed Karen across the auditorium during the first all-school gathering, he would later tell her once they began dating. Tom and Karen married on July 1, 1967, and two years later, gave birth to their first daughter, Lisa. Shelby, their second daughter, entered the picture soon thereafter.

When the young couple moved to Denver in 1971, Tom received news of passing the bar exam and began looking for work as an attorney along the front range. He eventually settled in Boulder, where his third daughter, Hanley, was welcomed into the family. Tom practiced general law in Boulder from 1975 until 1984, when he had a serendipitous encounter that led to a job offer at a firm in Aspen. The family relocated to the mountains and eventually Carbondale became a permanent residence for Tom and Karen.

Professionally, his dedication and passion for the law had a profound impact on his clients. Aside from work, Tom loved to play and be active with family. He was instrumental in forming the longstanding family tradition of skiing the “powerline” in Snowmass. Favorite times for Tom included being with his family, walking numerous dogs, skiing the Colorado mountains, and over fifty years of marriage to his beloved wife, Karen. Family will always remember gathering together in the mountains and on the beach for fun, laughter and special occasions.

Tom is survived by his wife, Karen, his three daughters, six grandchildren and his sister, Susan Maddox. Oldest daughter Lisa (John) Canova and daughters Sydney and Ava Canova. Shelby (Thomas) Morgan and daughters Campbell and McKenna Morgan. Hanley (Mike) Harvey, son Miles and daughter Chloe Harvey.

Please remember Tom by supporting local charities that rescue animals, or aid in the preservation of nature. Celebration of his beautiful life will happen in July, 2022.