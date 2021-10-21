Obituary: Tim Hagman

Tim Hagman

Provided Photo

October 3, 1943 – October 3, 2021

Tim Hagman, beloved architect and outdoor enthusiast/adventurer, passed away on his 78th birthday, October 3rd 2021, surrounded by his sons and his brother. Tim was involved in designing some of Aspen’s most iconic public buildings and private residences. As one of Aspen’s most renowned and highly respected architects, Tim’s 50+ years of architectural masterpieces stand as monuments to an ever-inspired and creative life. In his early career, Tim worked for legendary architect Fritz Benedict, and subsequently partnered with other talented architects, including Jim Copland, David Finholm, and Larry Yaw, eventually opening his own firm in the early 1990’s as principal of Hagman Architects. Alongside his architectural passions and contributions, Tim enjoyed pushing the boundaries on all of his athletic endeavors, especially on his skis, bike, and kayak.

In addition to his two sons, Jonathan and Alex, and his brother, John, Tim is survived and mourned by his sister-in-law, Ritsko Wallace (John’s wife), Tim’s ex-wife of nearly 40 years, Kay Knickerbocker, and her husband, Larry Gottlieb (with whom Tim maintained a beautiful relationship), his daughter in law, Jess Hagman, his grandson, Sawyer Hagman, who was the “Little Bopper” to Tim’s “Big Bopper” (his chosen grandpa name), and Jonathan’s dogs Tappan and Bruma, who loved Tim dearly. A celebration of Tim’s life will be held on Saturday, November 6th starting at 3pm, at the River Valley Ranch Barn, 333 River Valley Ranch Road in Carbondale. RSVPs are requested due to limited space capacity. To RSVP please email TimHagmanMemorial@gmail.com . We have set up a memorial website to share pictures and stories: https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/tim-hagman/8140

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of Tim’s cherished organizations, the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies: https://www.aspennature.org/donate-aces-today