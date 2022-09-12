Obituary: Shirlee Kay-Myers
October 15, 1925 – July 29, 2022
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Shirlee Kay-Myers. Shirlee passed peacefully on July 29 at 96 years old in Miami, FL. Shirlee lived a beautiful life with 45 of those years residing in Aspen, CO. Shirlee could be spotted at Bonnie’s for lunch on a blue-sky ski day or at The Aspen Club competing in a tennis match throughout the summer. Shirlee’s biggest accomplishments included being an incredible skier, dedicating time as an Aspen Mountain Ambassador, volunteering for the Sunshine Kids, competing in bridge tournaments, becoming a woman pilot in the 1950s and winning the Transcontinental Women’s Air Derby in 1965.
Shirlee is survived by her children Nancy Beevers, Briana Brumer, and Brad Kay. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jordan Brumer, Kelly Brumer, Danielle Vecchiarelli, Carly Haase, and Charlie Beevers. Shirlee also leaves behind her twin great-granddaughters Olivia & Emma Vecchiarelli.
Keep a look out for the bluebird! <3
