Obituary: Patricia Madeline Chambers (Guglielmo)
January 30, 1947 – February 12, 2021
Patty was the oldest of 6 children who with her sister moved to Aspen in 1972 from West Hartford, CT. She started her Aspen Journey at the Blue Spruce Lodge as a housekeeper and from there went on to work at the Wienerstube Restaurant as a hostess for Helmut and Gerhardt . Years later she married Kenny Chambers and resided at his ranch on East Sopris Creek in Basalt. Eventually they moved to Rifle to her husband’s family ranch where they raised cattle, horses and other live stock . They eventually moved to Rangely, CO. Patty was predeceased by her husband Kenny in 2015 and is survived by her sister Joanie Storey Guglielmo of Basalt, Peter Guglielmo and wife Linda of Carbondale, Paul Guglielmo and wife Amy of Branford CT, Phil Guglielmo of Farmington, CT, Patrick Guglielmo and wife Sally of West Hartford, CT and numerous nieces and nephews.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User