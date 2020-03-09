Obituary: Pamela Smith

Pamela Smith

Provided Photo

December 12, 1931 ~ March 3, 2020

Pamela was born in Plymouth England on December 12, 1931 and passed away peacefully at Valley View Hospital on March 3, 2020. Pamela was a singer, actress, dancer and the loveliest Mother one could have.was a truly radiant soul who could brighten any room with the warmest of smiles. celebrate a beautiful, vivacious and brave lady who touched us all. She will be dearly missed.is survived by her 4 children and their spouses Amanda Anderson, Neil and Kathryn Smith, Melanie and Larry Drake, Brian and Tessa Lemke as well as 9 Grandchildren and her loving sister Sally Taylor.family would like also to thank the wonderful staff at Whitcomb Terrace where Pamela had lived for the majority of the last 15 years. We are so grateful for the love and care you have shown her.will be a celebration of life for friends and family later this summer.