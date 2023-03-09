Obituary: Mary Lynde Price

Mary Lynde Price

Provided Photo

June 27, 1933 – March 1, 2023

It is with sadness and treasured memories that we announce that Mary Lynde Price passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 1st at the age of 89. Born in Alexandria, Minnesota, she grew up in Muskogee, Oklahoma. She attended the University of Oklahoma and met her husband, Deak Price while on a college ski trip to Aspen. They married and raised four children in Oklahoma City. Both longed to return to Aspen and in 1981 they finally did so. They were dedicated members of the Aspen community and Christ Church for over 26 years when, due to Deak’s failing health they moved to Denver to be closer to family. In 2019 Mary moved back to the Roaring Fork Valley that she loved so much where she could spend her remaining years.

Mary was passionate about friendships, cooking, art, travel and being in the mountains. What she held most dear was her family. She is survived by her sister Cornelia Haugland, her brother George Lynde Jr. and 3 of her 4 children: Nina, Lucas, and Adams. She is also survived by her 4 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

She will be ever loved and ever missed.

Services to be held at Christ Church in Aspen on Monday March 13th at 11am. Farnum-Holt in Glenwood Springs is handling the funeral arrangements.