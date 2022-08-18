Obituary: Greta Forbes
– July 5, 2022
Greta Forbes died peacefully on July 5, 2022, at the Heritage Park Care Center in Carbondale, her daughter Susie by her side. Greta was a longtime valley resident, moving to Aspen in 1959 from Chicago with her first husband Sam Lum. Raising their children in Aspen, the couple eventually opened The House of Lum in the early 70s—the first Chinese restaurant in Aspen. A second restaurant was eventually opened with Gordon Forbes, under what was then known as Crossroads Drugs. Greta worked a variety of jobs, including managing the restaurants, head chef, marketing associate at Vilcore marketing, and as a travel agent. Her deepest loves in life were cooking, painting, traveling, and throwing gourmet dinner parties for family and friends. She is survived by her children Ken Lum and Susie von Mettenheim, son-in-law Paul von Mettenheim and her two grandchildren, Sam, and Grace von Mettenheim, plus many stepchildren, grandchildren, and devoted friends. She lived her life fully, with utter abandonment, and her humor, intelligence, passion, and beauty will live on. Greta was preceded in death by her beloved husband Gordon Forbes. A small memorial is planned in Carbondale on August 27th.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.