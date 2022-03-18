Obituary: Geraldine (Gerrie/GG) Lederer Heyman
September 17, 1925 – December 5, 2021
GG was born on September 17, 1925 to broadway producer George W. Lederer and dancer/actress Jessie Lewis (Gross). She married D. John Heyman on July 4, 1945 and lived on their beautiful High Hill estate in Armonk, NY and summered in Cape Cod on the bay in Provincetown, MA. After her divorce in the mid ’70’s she moved to her beloved Aspen, Colorado where she met her partner Paul Anderson, who owned homes in both Aspen and Parachute. GG enjoyed all Aspen had to offer including wonderful friends, skiing and volunteering at race events, The Music and Food Festivals, conferences and the hospital gift shop, to name a few. After living in Aspen for over 40 years she moved to Hilton Head, South Carolina in 2017 to be closer to her daughter.
GG is survived by her children Stephen Heyman, Lynne Sedransk and Janet Thouron, her seven grandchildren and her three great-grandchildren. Her family will be having a celebration of her life in September.
GG/Gerrie was a gracious, glamorous woman with high bronzed cheekbones, bouncing blond hair, dazzling smile and a wit to match! She was loved by so many and shall be missed by all…
