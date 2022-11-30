Obituary: Eugenia Marie Grant

August 28, 1927 – November 27, 2022

Eugenia Marie Grant passed away November 27, 2022. She was born on the family ranch next to Basalt, Colorado to Walter J Hyrup and Yvonne (Eva) Marie Letey Hyrup on August 28, 1927. After graduating from Basalt Union High School, she attended Colorado Teacher’s College. Upon graduation, she and a CTC classmate who grew up in Gypsum Colorado, began their first-grade teaching careers in Oregon. After 2 years, she returned to Basalt to marry Donald A Grant in Aspen on July 29, 1951. The rest of her 33-year teaching career continued for a few years in Basalt and then in Aspen Colorado. A few years after retiring, she continued her love of teaching and working with young children by running Grant’s Good Ideas School, a preschool, for 13 years.

May the work Eugenia has done, and her positive and upbeat nature speak for her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald Grant, her siblings and their spouses John and Phyllis (Bowles) Hyrup, JoAnn and Bill (Ervin) Grant, and Mary Rose and Harold Peuser, sister in law Katherine (Kay) and her husband Leo Letey.

Eugenia is survived by her three sons, Daniel, Douglas and Richard Grant, and nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held December 8, 2022, at Farnum-Holt Funeral Home in Glenwood Springs, Colorado from 11:30 to 12:30, followed by burial at 1 p.m. at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Children’s Hospital in Denver Colorado, St. Jude’s Children Hospital, or the charity of your choice.

Additional information may be found at http://www.farnumholtfuneralhome.com