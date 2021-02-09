Obituary: Ellen Kisker

Ellen Kisker

Ellen Kisker

August 8, 1932 – February 4, 2021

Ellen H Kisker, age 88, died at Vi at Highlands Ranch CO on February 4, 2021.

Ellen was born in Ashville OH and lived in Cincinnati OH, Southgate KY, Evergreen CO, Cherry Creek CO and Highlands Ranch CO.

Survivors include children Elizabeth Moss of Granville OH and Stephen (and Nina) Kisker of Aspen CO, grandchildren Graham, Whitney, Willa and Colten. Ellen was preceded in death by husband of 54 years, George Whitney and son Mark.

She and Whit traveled worldwide for many years and had great memories. They certainly lived a very full and exciting life together. They will be missed dearly.

Ellen loved the town of Aspen CO and would have been thrilled with contributions to the Aspen Music Festival at aspenmusicfestival.com (recipient email moss.125@osu.edu).