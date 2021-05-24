Obituary: Doris Hewitt Scheinkman

Doris Hewitt Scheinkman

Provided Photo

Doris Hewitt

Scheinkman

August 20, 1927 – May 22, 2020

Doris Scheinkman, age 92, passed away peacefully of natural causes at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, Colorado on May 22, 2020.

Born in Los Angeles on August 20, 1927, Doris was a free spirit who taught herself to swim at Catalina Island. As a child, she loved spending weekends with her parents and beloved dog Coalie at their cabin on Lake Arrowhead.

Doris spent her formative years in Reno, Nevada, and then moved cross country with her family to finish high school and attend the University of New Hampshire where she joined the Chi Omega sorority, played on the tennis team and often spent weekends with her friends skiing at Tuckerman’s Ravine. Her beauty and passion for skiing were discovered while at Tuckerman’s, which led to national advertisements for Camel cigarettes.

After earning a degree in Physical Education, UNH Class of ’49, Doris headed to New York City to work for Time Life Magazine. She met her future husband, Allan, on a blind date through friends in Greenwich Village. They married on May 23, 1953 at the Rockefeller Estate and soon resettled in Amityville, Long Island with their children. Doris and Allan loved spending time with their kids fishing, camping and exploring the eastern seaboard.

In 1968, Doris moved her family to a small beach cottage on Longboat Key, Florida called Windsong, where they resided while building a waterfront home in Sarasota. Doris enjoyed Sarasota’s beautiful white sand beaches, sailing her sunfish, and playing tennis at the Bath & Racquet and Colony Beach clubs. She initially taught P.E. at Cardinal Mooney High School and later retired from the Admissions Office at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

In 1977, Doris took Betsy and Nancy on a transformative, three week camping trip out west. The last stop on their itinerary was Aspen, Colorado to visit an old college friend. They all fell in love with Aspen and after Allan’s passing in 1987, Doris packed her bags for a final move to the mountains to join her daughters. Doris was often spotted cruising around town in her stick-shift Jeep Wrangler, making a lasting impression on everyone she met. She kept her days easy: cooking, tending to flowers on her deck and regularly visiting the Pitkin County Library. She followed local politics with great interest and never missed reading both Aspen newspapers. As a life-long tennis enthusiast, Doris was very proud to win her division at the Aspen Club Open in 1989.

Doris lived independently and ‘just as she pleased’ until shortly before ‘the owl called her name.’ She treasured the views from her apartment and often called to share a sunset or rainbow, so it wouldn’t be missed. She and her family greatly appreciated all the support received from the Aspen community and housing authority, which helped make this possible.

Doris and Allan felt grateful to have lived in so many special places, but their greatest love was by far their family. As long as their kids were happy and healthy, they were content.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents Mae Kellogg Hewitt and Charles Prentice Hewitt as well as her husband, Allan Martin Scheinkman. She left behind a proud family legacy including daughter Susan Scheinkman; son Michael Scheinkman, daughter-in-law Tiffany Scheinkman, granddaughters Grayton and Sailor Scheinkman all of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; daughter Betsy Scheinkman Weil, son-in-law Kim Weil, granddaughter Kinsey Weil of Aspen, Colorado; daughter Nancy Scheinkman, son-in-law Greg Olsky, granddaughter Nesta Olsky of Snowmass Village, Colorado; niece Tracy Scheinkman, nephew Sean Scheinkman of Tucson, Arizona.