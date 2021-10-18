Obituary: DON CRAWFORD

February 7, 1936 – September 15, 2021

Don Crawford and his friendly grin passed away on September 15, 2021…

Don was a familiar sight skiing smoothly on Aspen Mountain in his grey derby, which he noted holds a hat record for the most vertical feet skied. Always a bit ahead of the game, he started skiing on wooden skis in the relatively unlikely area of southern California in 1952.

Don was born in Long Beach, California and graduated from the University of Southern California. Together with his brother and best friend Jack, who discovered oil in southern California and successfully completed 33 consecutive wells with no dry holes. This was a record for wildcatters and was written up in Time Magazine (in 1955.)

The Crawford brothers then parlayed their good fortune into pioneering land development in Hawaii as soon as it became a state.(1959) Don and his brother held another record, developing the world’s largest subdivision – 25 square miles with 157 miles of streets.

Don cherished his many friends and enjoyed being in the middle of the social action. He loved to spread joy and was a co-host of many annual major parties in Aspen. He will be missed. May he be skiing in the clouds.

Most of the above words are Dons own. The remainder were added by his many friends. If there was ever a confirmed bachelor it was Don! Of the many many women who would have cherished his hand in marriage he held out until he turned 80 years of age. It was then, and only then that a friend introduced him to a women he just could not resist. However she also was no pushover. She was the lovely Judi Bluman of NYC and the famous Hamptons. For the first time in his life Dapper Don had to “amp up” his game for this one!

Finally on January 20th, 2018 the marriage was consummated. In true Crawford fashion Don and Judi got married atop an African ELEPHANT beneath the towering Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe!

Simple words cannot express how much Don meant to all of us in Aspen. It would be impossible to venture a guess at how many visitors came to Aspen because of his mere fun loving presence at the various parties he will always be known for.

To say that he lived a Charmed Life would be an understatement!

A memorial is being planned for the same timing as the famous Wine Party on Aspen Mountain of which he was a prominent co-host. The date will be Saturday March 12th, 2022. The location is not yet set. A notice will be given in local Aspen media when the location is secured. The memorial will feature a showing of Dons awesome hat collection featuring surprise handouts to his close friends. Also Dons extreme love of balloons will be demonstrated in a massive balloon release to the tune of “UP UP AND AWAY”. Perhaps the best description of Dons time with us can be found in the words “I DID IT MY WAY” by Frank Sinatra.

HELP is requested in order to hold this event. In this regard those who wish to celebrate the life of Don Crawford may contact Nancy Snell (nancy@nancyysnellevents.com) or Al Gross (vegasalgross@gmail.com).for information.

In the words of his wife Judi, GOODBYE SWEET PRINCE GOODBYE.

A celebration of life will be held in March.