Obituary: David Lambert

David Lambert

Provided Photo

June 14, 1944 – March 6, 2021

Celebration of Life

Sunday 17th October, 2pm at Spring Creeks Ranch, Carbondale

David’s family invite you to join with them in sharing stories and memories of his life. Refreshments to follow.

With concern for attendees with health conditions, David’s family asks that only fully-vaccinated people attend this event.

RSVPs are essential due to a limited number of spaces at the venue.

Please contact Lynne to RSVP at tassiegirl21@aol.com

Livestream: http://tworiversdj.com/livestream