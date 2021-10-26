Obituary: Dale Kevin Geide

Dale Kevin Geide

Provided Photo

March 6, 1954 – September 13, 2021

Dale was born in Binghamton NY to Bernard and Ruth Geide. Dale, his parents, and two brothers, David and Bob, moved to California when he was a child. He married Lavada and became a father to Susan and Jonathan. The family moved to Colorado in 1984 and settled in the mountains of Aspen shortly there after. Dale knew of this special place from a trip that he had taken after graduating from James Monroe High School in 1972. In the mid 90s the family moved back to California but Aspen never left his heart. In Colorado he worked and made many friends at Aspen Supply Hardware, Pitkin County Road & Bridge, and as a Snowcat driver. In California he primarily worked at the family owned stationary businesses of Stones Stationary and Branch & Chambers.

“Geed” as his friends called him, was a fierce competitor in both team and individual sports. He was a natural athlete and relished every moment while playing. He loved all sports including skiing, basketball, baseball, golf, surfing, and racquetball, just to name a few. According to him, he was an expert in all of these and would bring a whopping to anyone who challenged him. He could talk a lot of trash but in the rare case that he was defeated he was also a graceful loser. He would always keep you coming back for an anticipated rematch.

He was also a great musician. He loved playing and singing his favorite Grateful Dead tunes with his friends where he could emulate his favorite musician Jerry Garcia. He saw The Grateful Dead live in concert dozens of times. He often shared his outrageous stories about his adventures getting to and leaving the venues.

Saying that he knew his way around the kitchen would be an understatement. Dale was a great chef and entertainer. If you were ever lucky enough to attend one his dinners, you know he may have missed his calling. The man certainly knew how to have a great time with his friends.

Dale was someone you would look up to, someone who always knew what to say and who truly put others before himself. He never wanted to burden anyone with issues big or small hoping that day to day life would go on pleasantly and peacefully for everyone. He would not want anyone to be sad about his passing but would want us all to keep the good times rolling. Eat, drink, spend quality time with friends and family and live it up. Doing these things everyday would be the best way to honor this great man.

Dale is survived by his brother David, his two children Susan and Jonathan, his grandchildren Richard and Amaya, and great grandchild Kashton. He was preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Bernie Geide and brother Robert Geide.

A memorial will be held for friends and family in Carbondale Colorado on October 30th. If you would like an invitation please email jongeide@gmail.com