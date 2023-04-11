Obituary: Bonnie Snyder

Bonnie Snyder

Provided Photo

July 28, 1959 – March 11, 2023

Bonnie left this world to go on her next adventure March 11, 2023. Bonnie was born to Donald Sr. & Lorrene (Herrwick) Snyder on July 28th, 1959 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Bonnie was a very energetic person that truly enjoyed country dancing, 4-wheeling, rock hounding and everything that involved being in the mountains. She would also take a dive in the ocean every now and then just to add some extra excitement. In 2005 she was in a motor vehicle accident that changed her way of life forever. But she remained a happy loving woman. Who always had a joke to tell or a butt to pinch. She made sure we were smiling to the very end. Bonnie is survived by her brother Donald Snyder Jr. (Karra). Nieces Lacey Snyder and Corie Fitzgibbon (Dan) and great-nephew Noah Fitzgibbon and dear friend Susan Dardine. Bonnie will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A private gathering will take place later this year.