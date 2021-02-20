Obituary: Bob Cook

Bob Cook

Provided Photo

Bob Cook

June 27, 1943 – January 8, 2021

….. A Friend for All Seasons

In the early morning hours of Friday, January 8, 2021, Bob Cook breathed his last. He was home in Colorado, sleeping peacefully next to Marsha, his soul mate for more than 45 years. In typical Bob Cook fashion, he slipped away quietly, without fanfare.

For Bob he finally escaped the illness and multiple surgeries that had racked his body for more than a year.

For the rest of us, we miss Bob greatly. But we know where to find him.

When the rubber duckies splash helter-skelter down the Roaring Fork River, Bob will be there cheering. When the vets gather in Aspen for the annual National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic, Bob – a proud Marine himself – will be helping them land their trophy fish. When the Tour de France passes through scenic mountain villages, Bob will be hidden somewhere in the peloton. When we see colorful spandex-clad bikers winding their way up to Maroon Bells, Bob will be among them. When kids of all ages are coached through the slalom course at Buttermilk, it will be Sponge Bob out there skiing backwards, laughing and encouraging them. When the Lake Burton wooden boat parade begins each year, Bob will have completed his own boat restoration and will join the fun. When a local Episcopal Church needs help on the Vestry, Bob will be the chief greeter. When a friend is out of town and can’t attend Donut Day at the local school, Bob will put on his nattiest bow tie and get down on the floor with the toddlers.

When a dedicated woodcarver toils in his studio, smoking a joint and listening to Doyle Lawson or Bill Monroe, Bob will be right alongside, tapping his toes, puffing away and creating beauty.

So here’s to Bob, who lived and loved passionately while making it all seem effortless. A happy life-affirming man, who always arrived perfectly attired and well-equipped. (Some might say extravagantly equipped, Bob had some great toys – does one man truly need seven bicycles?) A thoughtful and generous man, who quietly anticipated the needs of countless others. A creative spirit who appreciated the finer details of every activity and every relationship.

We are thankful that our paths crossed with Bob’s. For each of the times we had together we always came away happier. Can there be a better gift?

Thanks, Bob, for being you.

Donations in Bob’s memory may be made to Aspen Elks Youth and Veterans Fund or your favorite charity.

A Celebration of Bob’s life is being planned for this summer.