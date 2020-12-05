Obituary: Bill Zordel

Bill Zordel

September 24, 1927 – October 29, 2020

Bill passed away peacefully at home in Crowley Co.

Bill is survived by his wife of 70 years Dorothy Lee, son Terry, daughters Cora Catlin and Ladonna (Robert) Shultz, brothers Zell and Donald, 8 grand children, 17 great grandchildren 5 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Bill was proceeded in death by his daughter Elma Gwen, great granddaughter Kimberly Zordel, his parents Zell A. and Edna I., sister Mamie Troyer and brothers Gail, Delford, Charles, Breezy, Tom, Bob and Ralph.

Bill and Dorothy were married in Aspen Jan 6th 1950. Bill had many jobs throughout his life but his years as a carpenter in and around Aspen were his most favorite. He was very proud of his accomplishments in that career.

Cremation has taken place, services will be at a later date.