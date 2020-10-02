Obituary: Alan Roberts

Alan Roberts

Alan Roberts

March 29, 1964 – September 25, 2020

On Friday, September 25th, 2020, the world changed because Alan Roberts was no longer a part of it. A few paragraphs cannot express the person he was, nor the life he lived. Picture a young boy, standing on a mountain top, holding a bubble blower which he has dipped into a bucket of soapy water, arm outstretched, body spinning delightedly, producing hundreds of beautiful, rainbow colored bubbles. Alan’s spirit and soul were both the boy and the bubbles. Gifted with so much creative energy, the suspended, iridescent bubbles represent his many talents: massage therapist, healer, athlete, gardener, spiritualist, soap maker, candle maker, he even made paper and books from that paper. He baked bread and brewed beer. He was a poet, a sculptor, a painter and a photographer. Alan found his zen, balance and joy in all things in the snow – he loved sharing alpine, telemark, snowboarding and cross-country skiing with his friends. Most importantly though, he created happiness. Alan was the most clever, “giving” person: He innately knew what a friend needed – a hug, an ear, or a small token of love – and he gave it freely and abundantly. The fragile bubbles he created floated freely in the breeze. Some bonded and strengthened, some burst quickly and disintegrated, some shone brightly, shimmering iridescently in the sun for longer than anyone could imagine. The mountains, Aspen, and the world were a better place because of the boy and his bubbles. The delightful, joyous, passionate, clever, kind, brilliant boy will live on in the mountains and memories of everyone he touched.

Alan grew up in Salt Lake City and moved to Aspen in 1993. He shared his love and laughter with his life-partner, John Klonowski, for 27 years. He is survived by his spouse, John, his siblings: Lynnda, Ray, Vaneta and Dave and their children and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, Alan would wish financial support for his favorite non-profits: Challenge Aspen Military Opportunities (CAMO) or Aspen Santa Fe Ballet. Donations may be made in his honor.