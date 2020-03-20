Virtual exercise, wellness, spirituality and shopping in Aspen
AT HOME IN ASPEN Aspen Times stories and guides on virtual resources for wellness and entertainment
- An Aspen Words e-book reading list HERE
- A guide to the Pitkin County Library’s vast (and free) online resources HERE
- A calming playlist from Aspen Music Festival CEO Alan Fletcher HERE
- Art Kits-to-Go from the The Art Base HERE
- Coronavirus canceled an Aspen High School musical, but the show goes on online HERE
- Spafford, the first band to cancel at Belly Up during the coronavirus outbreak, on postponing their tour and how to support musicians HERE
These are some of the local virtual offerings available during the coronavirus restrictions on gatherings.
Updated 1:45 p.m. Friday, March 20
- The social impact nonprofit Lead With Love is hosting regular “Mind Over Matter” sessions on Facebook Live here. Lead With Love has also begun hosting a “Community Connection” call via Zoom every Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Details are online here.
- TAC Fitness in Basalt is offering live “HIIT@Home” and other exercise classes. The full schedule (with links) is online here. Instructors are also recording those classes and posting them on the TAC Fitness YouTube channel here.
- Aspen Shakti’s online yoga classes and Alchemy Spa are online here
- 02 Aspen is hosting free yoga classes through its “O2 Live” series on YouTube here
- Connect to Aspen Chapel and Christ Episcopal church services on Sunday mornings here. The Aspen Chapel’s daily meditations are on Zoom here, yoga is here, the Aspen Noise singing group is here. Updated schedules at aspenchapel.org.
- Crossroads Church is broadcasting its Sunday services online at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. here
- Pathfinders, the nonprofit,supporting the chronically ill and grieving, is hosing a free two-hour online workshop March 20, 23 and 25 though Zoom. More info here.
- Alcoholics Anonymous is hosting some Aspen area meetings on Zoom. Info at coaadistrict14.org.
- Explore Booksellers is offering book sales by phone at 970-925-5336 and via email at staff@explorebooksellers.org, with pick-ups on the shop porch. Audio downloads from the shop are also available at Libro.fm. When you start a membership on the site with the code SHOPBOOKSTORESNOW, 100% of your payment will go to Explore. It also gets you two books for the price of one.
- LIV Aspen is offering virtual shopping. More info at livaspen.com and by contacting store manager Robin Sloan at 970-618-7564 or email Robin@livaspen.com
