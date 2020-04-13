At home in Aspen: Activities and ideas from the Aspen Youth Center

The Aspen Youth Center has kept up virtual programming over the last month as stay-home orders closed its popular physical space and activities for local kids on March 12.

Across Instagram Live and Zoom, the center has kept some of its free fun/educational after-school services going online, including virtual “Mad Science” activities, “Top Chef” cooking classes and “Art Spot” creative sessions.

The nonprofit is staying connected with local kids via Instagram and TikTok while they’re at home through a social media challenge to share what they’re doing during the coronavirus shutdown:

Aspen Youth Center is sharing its scheduled activities HERE and updating parents and kids regularly through its e-newsletter, which includes Zoom links and passwords for the free sessions. Sign up by emailing info@aspenyouthcenter.org.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Executive director Michaela Idhammar-Ketpura also recently shared a curated list of virtual activities and resources for local families, pulled from across the Internet, matching each with the in-person youth center programs that have been canceled:

ART SPOT

Art-making and creative projects from around the web

OUTDOOR EXPLORE

For bad weather days when social distancing-friendly outdoor play isn’t possible

MYTH BUSTERS

Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math

TOP CHEF

Resources for kids cooking at home