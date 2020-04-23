Anderson Ranch Arts Center moves summer workshops, lectures online due to coronavirus
Anderson Ranch Arts Center has canceled its traditional workshops for June, July and August, the Snowmass Village nonprofit announced Wednesday. In their place the Ranch has launched an updated list of online workshops.
Its Summer Series lectures will also be digitally produced and streamed, while fundraising events – normally anchored by the annual midsummer Recognition Dinner at the Hotel Jerome – will be home-based experiences. The main fundraising event will be a virtual “Anderson Ranch Un-Gala” on July 16.
“What we do know, as an organization and a community, is that we will adjust,” Anderson Ranch president and CEO Peter Waanders said in the announcement. “How we go about our activities might change but our soul is intact, and our work remains important. Art-making is both the means and the end of our mission to enrich lives with art, inspiration and community.”
But the campus, closed to the public since mid-March during stay-home orders, will be open this summer, according the Waanders’ statement.
“Small group demonstrations, workshops, exhibitions, and talks will take place on campus this summer,” he wrote.
Specifics of those events are expected to be announced at a later date, along with the lineup for the virtual Summer Series.
The Ranch’s signature workshops, running across nearly all artistic disciplines, have been re-branded as “Innovation Studios” for 2020. Registration is now open for workshops running from May 12 through Aug. 21, for 19 virtual experiences. They include two levels of tuition: a full-price option and a “COVID-19 Artist Relief Offer” for less than half that.
Details about virtual workshops, student updates regarding COVID-19, the Summer Series and the ‘Un-Gala’ are now online at andersonranch.org
