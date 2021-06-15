The Drop-In: Rock climbing the Powerline area on Independence Pass
On this episode of The Drop-In, Kelsey and Rose grab their gear, remember their knots, chalk up and get back on the rock on Independence Pass at the Powerline area. Powerline is a great place to climb for the start of the season as it has sport climbs rated from 5.5 to 5.11, according to http://www.mountainproject.com.
