The Drop-In: Buttermilk Terrain Park (video)
February 20, 2019
These Tuesday conditions at Buttermilk led to a bluebird day today. Check out Ben Sydoryk, Josh Stump, and Mitchell John snowboarding in the Buttermilk terrain park and give these guys some likes because they think their riding/filming wasn’t great this Drop-In takeover but we sure enjoy watching it! See for yourself in today’s episode!
