VIDEO: Get prepped for Snowmass 50th celebrations with The Drop-In

From hunting for bananas to retro ski gear parties to snow dances with the Snowmass Snowboard Division, join Sara from Snowmass Tourism as she takes over The Drop-In and gets us excited for all the shenanigans surrounding Snowmass’ 50th anniversary celebrations starting Friday.

Learn more about the events happening in Snowmass: https://www.aspentimes.com/news/snowmass/snowmass-50th-anniversary-weekend-schedule-of-events/ & https://www.gosnowmass.com/events/