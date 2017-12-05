Snowmass 50th anniversary weekend schedule of events
December 5, 2017
Christmas is coming early this year for Snowmass Village, with three full days of celebration in honor of the ski area's 50th anniversary. Below is a rundown of the weekend's events; some are free and others require a ticket. Visit http://www.aspensnowmass.com/while-you-are-here/events/snowmass-50th- anniversary for more.
Friday, Dec. 15
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Apres Ski Party at Base Village featuring live music from DJ GeoDecibel. Face painting and balloon animals in the "kids zone."
5 to 9 p.m.: Retro Party at Elk Camp Restaurant, retro ski fashion encouraged while feasting on 50 years of the finest mountain cuisine.
9 p.m.: Fireworks over Fanny Hill
Saturday, Dec. 16:
Recommended Stories For You
10 a.m.: Banana Days kicks off
12 to 4 p.m.: Apres at Base Village featuring live music from DJ Benny. Face painting and balloon animals in the "kids zone."
5:30: Golden gala at The Viceroy
Sunday, Dec. 17:
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Cabin Jump and Rail Jam. Community picnic at the Spider Sabich Picnic and Race Area
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Snowmass
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen realtor gets probation for giving alcohol to minors
- Residents moving out of Colorado in record numbers
- Wilderness Workshop’s trail efforts incense Pitkin County officials
- Aspen’s Klaus Obermeyer celebrates 98th birthday with business as usual
- Aspen-area man with two DUIs in a month to face felonies