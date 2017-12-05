Snowmass 50th anniversary weekend schedule of events

Christmas is coming early this year for Snowmass Village, with three full days of celebration in honor of the ski area's 50th anniversary. Below is a rundown of the weekend's events; some are free and others require a ticket. Visit http://www.aspensnowmass.com/while-you-are-here/events/snowmass-50th- anniversary for more.

Friday, Dec. 15

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Apres Ski Party at Base Village featuring live music from DJ GeoDecibel. Face painting and balloon animals in the "kids zone."

5 to 9 p.m.: Retro Party at Elk Camp Restaurant, retro ski fashion encouraged while feasting on 50 years of the finest mountain cuisine.

9 p.m.: Fireworks over Fanny Hill

Saturday, Dec. 16:

10 a.m.: Banana Days kicks off

12 to 4 p.m.: Apres at Base Village featuring live music from DJ Benny. Face painting and balloon animals in the "kids zone."

5:30: Golden gala at The Viceroy

Sunday, Dec. 17:

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Cabin Jump and Rail Jam. Community picnic at the Spider Sabich Picnic and Race Area