Snowmass Briefs

Brush Creek delays

Snowmass Water & Sanitation District will begin repairs to the water main along Brush Creek Road starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12. The repair work will be done on Brush Creek Road between Woodbridge Lane and Lower Kearns Road.

Traffic control will be in place and work will occur until finished. Village Shuttle and Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus services should not be impacted by the repair work, but delays may occur. This construction is the result of a leak in the water main that was identified recently, according to a town news release.

For more information on the repair project, including impacts on local traffic, contact Snowmass Water & Sanitation District at 970-923-2056.

Free money





Full-time residents who lived within Snowmass Village town limits during all of 2022 have until March 17 to apply for a $50 sales-tax rebate. More information at https://www.tosv.com/313/Refunds-Rebates .

TOSV taking grant applications

The town of Snowmass Village’s 2023 grant application form is now available.

Town Council adopted criteria for the Citizen’s Grant Review Board to use for the 2022-2023 grant cycle. Grant applications will be considered for “Health and Human Services agencies that provide a continuum of health-care services including prevention, intervention, treatment, education, and outreach programs, regardless of the client’s ability to pay; and/or non-profit organization that addresses significant problems such as, but not limited to, the natural environment, sustainability, health, or welfare of our community and seeks to enrich the quality of life for residents of Snowmass Village”

Applications can be found at https://docs.tosv.com/Forms/CitizensGrantApplication and will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27