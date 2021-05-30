Slideshow: Buttermilk’s Express lift spins for summer season while Aspen gondola gets some love
Visitors loaded up and enjoyed the views Saturday from the top of Buttermilk Ski Area in Aspen as the Summit Express chairlift opened for abbreviated summer operations.
All activities at Buttermilk will be accessed by the Express chairlift, which will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday until June 20. The Cliffhouse restaurant also is open for food and beverage options.
Aspen Mountain’s Silver Queen Gondola will get a late start to its summer season due to installation of a new cable carrying the gondola and renovations at the Aspen Mountain Club. Summer operations at Ajax will start July 2 and run daily through Labor Day. After that, facilities will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Oct. 3.
The Snowmass Elk Camp Gondola and lift is schedueld to open for the summer on June 21.
