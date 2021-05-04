Aspen Skiing Co. announces dates for summer operation

People enjoy the sunshine on the top of Aspen Mountain on the first day of the summer gondola season on Friday, June 12, 2020. The gondola will be open for summer from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through September 7, 2020. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Buttermilk will open for the first time ever this year for summer sightseeing, hiking, disc golf and dining, Aspen Skiing Co. announced Tuesday.

Buttermilk will open Memorial Day Weekend, May 29 to 31 and continue to be open Friday through Sunday through June 20. Skico decided to open Buttermilk because the summer operations at Aspen Mountain will be delayed until July 2 due to construction projects.

All activities at Buttermilk will be accessed by the Summit Express chairlift out of main Buttermilk. The chairlift will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The summer season at Snowmass will kick off June 21 with daily operations running through Labor Day, Sept. 6, Skico announced. The Elk Camp Gondola will be open along with the Elk Camp chairlift. The Snowmass Bike Park will be in operation along with the Lost Forest adventure center, Camp Aspen Snowmass and the usual hiking and biking trails. The Elk Camp Restaurant will be open for food and beverages. Weekend operations will be held Friday through Sunday from Sept. 10 until closing day on Oct. 3.

The Elk Camp Gondola will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Elk Camp chairlift will run 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jacqui Ball makes a berm turn at the top of Valhalla in the Snowmass Downhill Bike Park on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. “We’re just so happy it’s open,” said Ball about the downhill park. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Aspen Mountain will get a late start to its summer season due to installation of a new cable on the Silver Queen Gondola and renovation of the Aspen Mountain Club. Summer operations at Ajax will start July 2 and run through Labor Day, Sept. 6. After that, facilities will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 3.

The Silver Queen Gondola will operate 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“New for early summer, Buttermilk is a great place for sightseeing with spectacular views of Highlands and Pyramid Peak as we finish up construction projects on Aspen Mountain,” Katie Ertl, Skico senior vice president mountain operations, said in a statement. “As the vaccination rollout continues to pick up steam, we are ready to welcome our guests back whenever they are ready for endless exploration in the mountains and living fully in nature.”