Mariam T handles crossover of Winterskol to Aspen Gay Ski Week with Drag Queen Bingo Brunch
Aspen Gay Ski Week kicked off with a bang in the Grand Ballroom at The Little Nell with Drag Queen Bingo Brunch, hosted by San Diego’s Queen Mariam, aka she/her/Ms. Mariam T.
A self-proclaimed insult comic, Mariam T. did not hold back with her signature exaggerated makeup, Texas-sized blonde wig, black and gold striped caftan and sky-high platforms. She began with a toast urging the crowd to imbibe freely “and raise a lot of money” as they erupted in cheers.
Mariam T. carried on for over 90 minutes with her irreverent, loud and lewd jokes which spared no one, while running through several rounds of bingo numbers and engaging the crowd every step of the way.
The event was a new addition to this year’s festivities and was co-sponsored by the Aspen Chamber Resort Association and The Little Nell to celebrate the end of Winterskol and the beginning of Aspen Gay Ski Week in support of non-profit AspenOUT— as well providing one of several one-off events that anyone without a week pass can attend.
Spirits were high with a mix of locals and incoming visitors there to enjoy the food, drinks and fab entertainment, such as Mark Hammond and his husband, Ziggy Watrous, a couple from Dallas via Costa Rica, who drove from Colorado Springs on Sunday morning just to make the brunch and participate in their third annual Gay Ski Week.
“Aspen Gay Ski Week is our favorite ski trip because we enjoy the amazing events, camaraderie, and meeting people from all over the world while supporting a charity that helps so many LGBTQIA+ in western Colorado to seek better health care and education,” said Watrous.
Indeed, while the event is a great party and a way to bring everyone together, the folks at AspenOUT make a point to remind everyone that ultimately the week long celebration aims raise money to support disenfranchised and marginalized folks in the community.
“All the money that we raised goes back to the LGBTQ+ community. The grants, scholarships and programs,” said Kevin McManamon, the executive director of AspenOUT. “And I’m proud to say that in 2022, we granted over $160,000 to individual organizations to underwriting mental health care, education and anti-bullying initiatives, and provided over 300 hours of direct services to valley locals.”
As bingo started winding down and after all the prizes had been dispersed, Mariam T. treated guests to a couple of X-rated lip-sync numbers, keeping the crowd laughing and singing along until the end.
She closed the morning by encouraging everyone to have a fun and safe experience and to join her at other events throughout the week.
“I love Aspen. I love being here with you all,” she said. “Thank you for coming.”
If you missed her at The Little Nell, Mariam T. will be hosting Drag Queen Bingo Night on Tuesday from 9 to 11 p.m. (which is free to the public) at the W Hotel, as well as the 2023 Bud Light Downhill Costume Contest on Friday from noon to 3 p.m. at the foot of Aspen Mountain.
For more information on Aspen Gay Ski Week events: https://gayskiweek.com/events/
Mariam T handles crossover of Winterskol to Aspen Gay Ski Week with Drag Queen Bingo Brunch
Aspen Gay Ski Week kicked off with a bang in the Grand Ballroom at The Little Nell with Drag Queen Bingo Brunch, hosted by San Diego’s Queen Mariam, aka she/her/Ms. Mariam T.