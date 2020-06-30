Lauren Boebert takes early lead on incumbent Scott Tipton in CD3 Republican primary
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle business owner and staunch Second Amendment advocate Lauren Boebert has taken an early and commanding lead against incumbent Scott Tipton in the GOP primary for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
As of 8:10 p.m. Boebert lead was dropping with 54.7% to Tipton’s 45.3%, taking leads in Garfield, Mesa and Pueblo counties. So far, 88,988 votes have been counted.
Tipton has twice gotten endorsements from President Trump via Twitter, once in December and again on Monday.
Covering over 52,000 square miles, Colorado’s 3rd District covers 52,000 square miles and is one of the largest in the country. It stretches from Grand Junction to Pueblo and Cortez to Steamboat Springs.
Tipton won the U.S. House seat in 2010, beating incumbent John Salazar (50.1% to 45.8%). He’s won re-election in 2012 (beating Sal Pace), 2014 (versus Abel Tapia), 2016 (beating Schwartz) and in 2018 against Mitsch Bush (51.5% to 43.6%).
This is a developing story that will be updated.
