Diane Mitsch Bush hold big lead in early results from CD3 Democrat primary

In her second effort to win Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District seat, Diane Mitsch Bush holds a large lead over political newcomer James Iacino in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

As of 8:05 p.m., Mitsch Bush held 61.4% percent of the votes counted, with large population bases of Pueblo, Mesa and Eagle counties having reported, according to the Secretary of State’s results. She is ahead in Pitkin County with 1,475 (56.3%) to Iacino’s 1,145 votes (43.7%) and about 1,000 ballots still to be counted, according to the Pitkin County Clerk Janice Vos Caudill.

Mitsch Bush, 70, lost to Rep. Scott Tipton in 2018 by a 51.5% to 43.6% margin.

Tipton was behind in Tuesday’s early results for the Republican primary to newcomer Lauren Boebert of Rifle. Boebert had 55.3% of the votes counted to Tipton’s 44.7% overall as of 8:05 p.m.; Tipton is ahead in Pitkin County with 387 votes to Boebert’s 193.

Mitsch Bush, who moved to Routt County in 1976, was a two-term Routt County Commissioner, then represented Routt County and Eagle County in the State House of Representatives for three terms (2013-2017). While in the House she was chair of the Transportation and Energy Committee and vice chair of Agriculture and Natural Resources. She also served on the Joint House-Senate Water Committee for five years.

She was a tenured professor at Colorado State University and she also worked on the faculty at Colorado Mountain College, where she taught and did research for 11 years.

Iacino, 37, entered the race in October 2019 and stepped down as the CEO of Seattle Fish Co., which is his family’s business based in Denver and has an office in Montrose. He is running for his first office and now lives in Ridgway with his wife and two children.

He won the Democratic Party’s CD3 Assembly in April with 49 percent of the vote, just ahead of Mitsch Bush at 47 percent. Iacino has the endorsement of state Democrats including former Secretary of Interior Ken Salazar, Attorney General Phil Weiser, former CD3 Congressman John Salazar and former State Senator Gail Schwartz.

Tipton won the U.S. House seat in 2010, beating incumbent John Salazar (50.1% to 45.8%). He’s won re-election in 2012 (beating Sal Pace), 2014 (versus Abel Tapia), 2016 (beating Schwartz) and in 2018 against Mitsch Bush (51.5% to 43.6%).

Covering 29 counties over 52,000 square miles, Colorado’s 3rd District is one of the largest in the country. It stretches from Grand Junction to Pueblo and Cortez to Steamboat Springs.

This is a developing story that will be updated.