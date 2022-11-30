Kygo and Jack White to headline first Aspen Palm Tree Music Festival

Palm Tree Festival headliner Kygo.

It’s official, folks: The lineup for the inaugural Palm Tree Music Festival — produced by Belly Up, alongside Kygo’s Palm Tree Crew and live-event production company C3 Presents — has been released, and there is a lot of great music to look forward to.

“We are two kids from Aspen that want to have fun and bring fun stuff to the community we love,” said Danny Goldberg, who co-runs Belly Up with his older brother, David Goldberg, and father, Michael Goldberg.

Headlining Friday, Feb 23, is 12-time Grammy Award winning, singer, songwriter, musician, and producer Jack White. White, credited for being one of the key artists in the garage-rock revival of the early 2000s, is considered one of the most innovative guitarists of all time.

He found commercial and critical success with his band, The White Stripes’ 2001 breakthrough album White Blood Cells, with the hit single and music video “Fell in Love with a Girl.” In 2005, White founded The Raconteurs with Brendon Benson and, in 2009, The Dead Weather with Alison Mosshart of The Kills. Since then, he has enjoyed a successful solo career, most recently releasing two new albums in 2022, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, for which he is currently touring.

“The key for us was to find a way to have a diverse lineup that feels like it hadn’t been done before but where the artists complemented each other. Obviously, Kygo and Jack White are very different sonically, but they are two incredible artists,” said David Goldberg.





Saturday’s headliner, Norwegian Electronic Dance Music (EDM) DJ and producer Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, a.k.a Kygo, is a long-time friend and collaborator of the Goldbergs.

Danny Goldberg explained: “With Kygo (and his team), they have a history with Aspen. They have played Belly Up. They have done X Games. They have always wanted to do something here. They have Palm Tree Music Festival in the Hamptons, as well as other locations. They could have said, ‘We want to go somewhere else,’ but, for them to say, ‘We want to do Aspen with you guys,’ it meant something to David and I, and we took it and ran with it.”

Kygo found international success with his popular remixes and sellout shows in North America and Europe including: TomorrowWorld and Findings. His first Sony Music Entertainment track, “Firestone,” released at the end of 2014, has amassed over 47 million+ plays across SoundCloud, 831 million+ on YouTube, and over 940 million+ plays on Spotify — peaking at No. 4 in the worldwide Spotify chart.

To help pull off the logistical side of such a complex undertaking, they also partnered with a company Danny Goldberg knows well since he began his music career working with them: C3 Presents, which “produce two of the most iconic multi-day music festivals, like Austin City Limits in Texas and Lollapalooza — both in Chicago and in its six international editions, drawing over combined 2 million music lovers annually,” according to the festival’s press release.

“Our partners are like family to us,” said Danny Goldberg. “I did my first internship at C3, actually. They are the ones that solidified, for me personally, that this is definitely the business, the music business, that I want to be in, for sure. And, all the major festivals they throw, how well they are run, and their attention to detail, like David and I, it was just a no-brainer on that one,”

Other artists set to perform Friday night are self described “melodic house artist,” musician, songwriter, DJ and Producer Gryffin and Los Angeles-based Indie-pop artists Cannons, who just released their third studio album Fever Dream in March 2022.

Saturday will feature one of the most exciting new performers to hit the scene: pop-rock, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist King Princess and indie-electronic music duo Forester.

Making this event accessible to locals was top of mind for the Goldberg brothers.

“Something we really wanted to offer, and we were able to pull off was two sets of locals’ early-bird tickets — one for $85 for the two days, and the other is $195 for both days before we go into general sales,” said David Goldberg. “It’s intended for the people work and live in the Valley; we wanted to take care of our own.”

To ensure that Roaring Fork Valley residents have an opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public at a discounted price, the Goldbergs released a locals’-only presale code which The Aspen Times printed on page A2 of Wednesday’s edition, limited to one ticket per person, to be picked up in person only. Presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, followed by general tickets sales at 2 p.m.

“We just want to give people the best experience that they can have in this town. We have an appreciation for the people that have traveled very far or just two minutes, or whatever it is to support us, so we want to give every person the same world-class experience, world-class music, and world-class fun,” Danny Goldberg said.

If you go… What: Palm Tree Music Festival

When: February 24&25, 2022

Where: Rio Grande Park, Aspen

More Info:https://bellyupaspen.com

Pre-sale: Dec. 1, 10 a.m.; General: Dec. 1, 2 p.m.